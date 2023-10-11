Takeaway trailer plan thrown out

The car park of Albadar Express on Pleck Road, Walsall. PIC: A.M Architectural Studios

Applicant Rupinder Chonkria wanted to get retrospective planning permission for the trailer on the car park of Albadar Express on Pleck Road, selling hot take away food and desserts.

But planning officers at Walsall Council rejected the proposal failed a ‘sequential test’, saying she hadn’t demonstrated why this site was acceptable when there were other town centre spots where it could go.

Environmental health officers also raised concerns about the possible odours from the venture causing a problem for neighbours.

Agents A M Architectural Studios said: “The catering trailer will be used to sell hot fast food and desserts, which will be taken away from the establishment once purchased.

“The trailer will be located on the car park behind the shops and will occupy three parking spaces of the private car park.

“The car park is mainly used for the shop customers of Albadar Express. The car park is not often fully occupied as it is a private car park, and payment is required after 40 minutes.”

But planners said: “The accompanying sequential test, by virtue of the identification of two other suitable, available and viable town centre sites fails to demonstrate that the application site, as an out-of-centre site, is acceptable.

“As such, the proposal fails to demonstrate accordance with the sequential approach given there are two more centrally located town centre candidate sites where the works could realistically be sited.