A public appeal has been launched to help identify a group of people who entered a house armed with weapons.

West Midlands Police have posted an image of the men they want to speak to following the incident. Photo: Google Street Map
West Midlands Police have issued the appeal after the incident on September 20, which saw the group of men enter a house on Athlone Road in Walsall on September 20 armed with a number of weapons.

The force said a woman and boy were threatened and items including cash, jewellery, a watch and some keys were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police either via Live Chat or calling 101.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you recognise these people?

"We want to speak to them after a group of men armed with weapons entered a property on Athlone Road in Walsall on September 20.

"A woman and a boy were threatened and items such as cash, jewellery, a watch and some keys were stolen.

"Anyone who has any information is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website or call 101 quoting 20/822417/23."

