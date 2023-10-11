£33.8 million scheme to build 150 new homes in Walsall given go-ahead

An artist impression of what the new homes will look like

Housebuilder Avant Homes West Midlands will build the new homes off Harden Road in Rushall after being granted planning permission by Walsall Council.

The 12.7-acre development called Pavilion Acres will include a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes, with a quarter of the homes designated for affordable housing.

Avant Homes will contribute £300,000 to support open spaces and special areas of conservation.

Work at Pavilion Acres is anticipated to start this month with the first residents expected to move into their new homes in April next year.

Avant Homes West Midlands technical director, Mark Marsh, said: “Rushall’s proximity to key motorway links and the town centre of Walsall means there is high demand for new homes in the area.