£33.8 million scheme to build 150 new homes in Walsall given go-ahead

By Lisa O'BrienWalsallPublished:

A £33.8 million scheme to build 150 new homes in Walsall has been given the go-ahead.

An artist impression of what the new homes will look like
An artist impression of what the new homes will look like

Housebuilder Avant Homes West Midlands will build the new homes off Harden Road in Rushall after being granted planning permission by Walsall Council.

The 12.7-acre development called Pavilion Acres will include a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes, with a quarter of the homes designated for affordable housing.

Avant Homes will contribute £300,000 to support open spaces and special areas of conservation.

Work at Pavilion Acres is anticipated to start this month with the first residents expected to move into their new homes in April next year.

Avant Homes West Midlands technical director, Mark Marsh, said: “Rushall’s proximity to key motorway links and the town centre of Walsall means there is high demand for new homes in the area.

“Our development at Pavilion Acres will aim to satisfy this demand, so we are pleased our plans have been approved by Walsall Council.”

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News