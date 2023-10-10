Police concerned for missing 15-year-old from Walsall

Calls to scrap Sprint bus ‘vanity project’ as phase two plans to begin
Police are concerned for the welfare of a teenage boy who has gone missing from the Walsall area.
Reece is 15-years-old and is described as being around 5ft 9ins tall, medium build, with short mousey brown hair.
When he was last seen he was wearing black joggers and a black Nike top.
While he went missing from the Walsall area, he also has links to Staffordshire.
If you see Reece ring 999 immediately quoting PID number 272046.