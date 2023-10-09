Council launches economic forum to give businesses say over transformation cash

The partnership aims to create opportunities and drive growth by giving businesses a platform to discuss and influence key decisions that will impact the future of the borough.

Walsall's regeneration chief Councillor Adrian Andrew said the economic forum will put businesses at the centre of regeneration the area's plans.

"A key priority of Walsall’s regeneration is to nurture and support local businesses to drive growth within the borough. Our focus is to build a balanced, vibrant and resilient economy where local people and businesses thrive and setting up this partnership will give businesses the chance to be heard, and to influence decision making.”

Partners will be given access to support and information, and the content of meetings will be planned to cover topics such as bridging the skills gap and attracting investment into communities.

Walsall Town Deal chairman Manjit Jhooty, of pharmacy chain Jhoots, said: “The economic forum is a great opportunity for businesses to have their say on issues that affect them.

"Having a two-way dialogue with the council will help ensure that decisions are made strategically and in the best interests of the local economy.”

The forum was launched at a recent business event where operators were invited to find out more about the future plans for the borough. The first meeting is due to take place next month.

Key stakeholders include the West Midlands Combined Authority, Wolverhampton University, Walsall College, the Federation of Small Businesses and the Black Country Chamber of Commerce, as well as around 20 strategic businesses.

The Town Deal is part of the Towns Fund which attracts Levelling Up government cash.