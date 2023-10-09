Calls to scrap Sprint bus ‘vanity project’ as phase two plans to begin

Road works being carried out in Walsall Town Centre as part of the Sprint Bus scheme. PIC: Gurdip Thandi LDR.

Walsall South MP, Valerie Vaz, said the Sprint Bus scheme was not needed along Birmingham Road in Walsall and has called on ministers to halt phase two of the project.

She added that a resident had told her Sprint would only save just one minute of the journey along Birmingham Road, which is already served by the 51 and x51 buses.

However, Transport for West Midlands bosses said the first phase has delivered significant cuts to journey times in Birmingham, as well as increased customer satisfaction since Sprint was introduced.

The scheme aims to be a bus priority corridor called Sprint to link Walsall to Solihull and Birmingham Airport in one continuous route.

Bosses added all views will be considered as part of the consultation for Phase Two of the scheme. This work will begin in 2024.

The first phase of Sprint, which will run along the A34 from Birmingham, through Great Barr and onto Walsall and include routes to Solihull and the airport, was finished last Summer. Phase two is currently being developed.

Valerie Vaz said: “Following a successful campaign of residents and support groups, the trees along Birmingham Road were saved.

“Now Transport for West Midlands have new plans to widen roads and build new bus lanes which would mean pavement width would be reduced, trees and shrubs would be cut, and roads would become more congested.

“I contacted TfWM to ask for information about the trees, the consultation, cuts to journey times, articulated buses, and the costs.

“TfWM still has not provided full information or maps of the bus lane for residents to access easily.

“A constituent has said the new shorter bus lane on Birmingham Road, based on the information supplied by TfWM, would provide a single minute of saved journey time by calculating the difference between existing bus services and proposed journey times.

“Walsall is well served by the 51 and X51 buses which run between Walsall and Birmingham in 20 minutes.

“I am concerned that TfWM provided no information about the costs of this unwanted vanity project. The money could be better spent on upgrading buses or improving other bus routes.”

But a TfWM spokesperson said a customer survey carried out following the completion of Phase One showed 64 per cent of passengers said Sprint buses were quicker than the general traffic with 16 per cent saying they would make more journeys on it than before.

The spokesperson said: “Average journey times on the A34 between Walsall and Birmingham by bus before the Sprint measures were introduced, was approximately 46 minutes and could be much higher during peak periods.

“Times often varied by more than 20 minutes making timetables unreliable.

“Following the introduction of phase one in Birmingham there was a reduction of up to 22 per cent in journey times and crucially a 31 per cent improvement in reliability. Phase two aims to further improve that.

“Making bus services more reliable makes them more attractive to commuters and therefore leads to a reduction in car use.

“Diverting buses from the general traffic flows into their own dedicated lane will also have a positive impact on wider traffic congestion – such as on the approach to the Broadway traffic island.