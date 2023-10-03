The lost pubs of Walsall

Warreners Arms

Originally St George's Hall, a venue for exhibitions dating back to 1899, the Imperial was best known as Walsall's first cinema. Later being used as a bingo hall, it was taken over by the J D Wetherspoon chain in 1997.

Well known for its huge model dinosaurs, it closed in 2016, and has been empty since.

Plans to turn it into 21 apartments were rejected in November last year after fierce opposition.

The Frying Pan, Bilston Street, Darlaston

The Frying Pan was built in the early 1980s, to replace the earlier Bradford Arms pub on the site.

The older pub had been nicknamed the Frying Pan by locals, and regular George Owen gathered a 100-name petition for the nickname to be retained for its replacement, which dated back to the times when workmen would cook their own lunch over an open fire.

The pub, which had been struggling for some years, failed to reopen after the pandemic, its owners saying it was no longer viable.

Part of the building was converted into a fish-and-chip shop, but plans to convert the rest of it into offices were met with 500 objections.

Permission for the scheme was granted in August 2021.

Councillor Mike Bird, chairman of the planning committee, said leaving the pub empty would only attract anti-social behaviour. He said: “It’s the old story – use it or lose it.

“I find it amazing that people want to put a petition to keep a pub where they haven’t been using it.

Darlaston ward councillor Paul Bott also supported the scheme.

"Vacant pubs create vandalism and the people live by these – they have a nightmare.

"We must welcome what this will become. A business centre will create some jobs in Darlaston."

The Wheel Inn, Brownhills

Once a thriving community pub, the Wheel Inn, in Lindon Road, Bloxwich has been lying empty for 14 years.

The pub, which was known for screening live sports events, and even hosted ferret racing, closed about the time of the credit crunch in 2009. It was bought by Sukhjit Kheran, who submitted plans to knock it down and replace it with a block of 20 flats in 2015. The housing plans were met with opposition from Walsall Council, which advised Mr Kheran that the site had been earmarked for travelling showmen, but the plans never materialised.

In 2021, Mr Khera again applied to build flats on the site, but the scheme never went ahead.

Last year Mr Khera submitted fresh plans to demolish the pub and replace it with a shop and 10 flats, but the application was withdrawn in June. The future of the site now hangs in the balance.

The Warreners Arms, Brownhills

There was a pub at the junction of High Street and Ogley Road, Brownhills, for about 150 years before The Warreners Arms finally called time in 1999.

The pub was built on the site of Warren Farm, which dated back to the 17th century. By 1851, tenant William Woodhouse was described as a 'victualler and farmer', and part of the farm had been converted to a pub.

The Warreners was known to have held Catholic services in its function room before a church was built in 1934.

The Warreners was rebuilt at least twice, and the red-brick building that most people are familiar with was built in the first half of the 20th century, and styled to look like an earlier building.

From 1964 to 1986 it was kept by Alf Stephenson and his wife Pauline. The pub closed for a year on their retirement, while it received a £200,000 refit. Builder Peter Williams, a regular at the pub, bought the old bar for £15 and recreated it in his home.

In 1998 the Warreners was bought by McDonalds. The chain initially planned to demolish it to make way for a drive-in takeaway, but the plans were dropped after customers objected to the plans. Instead, the chain turned the existing building into a burger bar, which did not require planning permission.

McDonalds closed five years later – having had fresh plans to add a drive-through service turned down ­– and the site became a magnet for vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

Plans to demolish the pub and replace it with housing were put forward in 2007, but abandoned during the credit crunch.

The pub was finally demolished in December 2021 to make way for a block of flats, which was completed this summer.

The Cambridge, Walsall

The Cambridge ceased trading in 2019 and stood empty for about two years after it closure. But the building in Cambridge Street has since been converted into a 50-place day nursery after owner Simrat Kang managed to get the plans over the line. Her proposal was initially rejected over concerns about potential traffic and noise problems but officers said these were addressed in a subsequent application.

The Bowman, Aldridge

The Bowman in Myatt Avenue called last orders for the final time in 2019 and became a magnet for fly-tippers and anti-social behaviour.

SEP Properties put forward a plan to tear down the building and replace it with a 12 apartment block instead. The application is still being considered by Walsall Council planners. SEP believes it is no longer viable to run it as a pub business and the area would benefit more from a residential development taking its place.

Prince of Wales, Darlaston

The 19th century Prince of Wales pub in Walsall Road, Darlaston, was put on the market in 2019 after efforts to lease it to a new tenant had failed.

But the following year saw an application by Jacob Asset Management to convert it into flats given the go-ahead by Walsall Council planners.

Windmill, Willenhall

The Windmill, on the corner of Aston Road and Webb Street, is another pub which closed more than 10 years ago but which was finally demolished in 2013, leaving the site vacant ever since.

Plans to build 19 flats on the site were given the go-ahead to be built in August this year.