Council leader become latest to sign new faith covenant

Councillor Mike Bird has signed the Faith Covenant for the West Midlands Combined Authority on behalf of Walsall Council

The Leader of Walsall Council, Councillor Mike Bird, signed the Faith Covenant for the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) on behalf of Walsall Council.

The event took place at Walsall College on Thursday, September 14, with the signing followed by a series of workshops themed around jobs and skills, health inequalities, and travel and connectivity.

The Faith Covenant brings together faith leaders, local council leaders, and faith organisations to formalise a joint commitment to a set of principles that guide engagement, and to promote open, practical partnership working on all levels.

Signatories include the WMCA and seven local authorities including Walsall, Sandwell, Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Coventry, Solihull and Dudley.

Councillor Bird said: “I’m delighted to sign this Faith Covenant and it underlines Walsall Council’s ongoing commitment to celebrating cultural diversity and building positive relationships and partnerships with faith groups.

"Faith communities make a positive difference across the borough, and we are committed to working together with partners to serve our residents.”

The covenant will be implemented through the Walsall Faith Leaders Network, which launched earlier this year.

As part of the network, faith leaders will be organising a Walsall Faith Summit in November 2023 and showcasing what faith communities offer in Walsall during Inter Faith Week, which runs between November 12 and 19.