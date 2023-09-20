The Walsall man who has donated blood more than 150 times

James Lloyd, or "Jim" as he is known affectionately, first gave the gift of life at the age of 20 after he was led to believe it would help to alleviate nose bleeds which he was suffering from at the time.
A man from Walsall who has made 150 blood donations over the course of more than 50 years now hopes to inspire others to do the same.
James Lloyd, or "Jim" as he is known affectionately, first gave the gift of life at the age of 20 after he was led to believe it would help to alleviate nose bleeds which he was suffering from at the time.