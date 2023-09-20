NHS strikes: What 'massively overstretched' doctors on the Black Country's picket lines are really saying

By Eleanor LawsonWalsallPublished: Comments

Striking junior doctors and consultants took to the picket lines in the Black Country on Wednesday as health leaders said this strike poses the "biggest challenge" yet to NHS trusts up and down the country.

Doctors and consultants strike at Walsall Manor Hospital.
Doctors picketed on Wednesday outside Walsall Manor Hospital, as well as New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton and Russells Hall in Dudley. A sign held by one striking doctor in Walsall said: "One doctor, £14 an hour, 120 sick patients."

