Friend of Ian Price begs people not to share 'sick' attack video circulating around daughter's school

Ian Price, aged 52, was killed by two dogs which attacked him in Stonnall.

Ian Price was fatally attacked by two dogs, understood to be XL Bullies, on Main Street in Stonnall last Thursday. He is believed to have been defending his elderly mother from the dogs which attacked him.

Despite a national outpouring of anger and grief, a video taken of the fatal attack has been circulating online.

Ian's close friend, Rob Ellwood, told the Express & Star that the video has now been shared amongst pupils at the school which Ian's daughter and his own child both attend.

Rob said: "The big issue I’m having is people sharing the sick video that was filmed right next to Ian been attacked. I’m trying as much as possible to get it taken down and to stop people sharing it.

"Nobody should ever see it. I have watched it myself and I still cry at the thought of what he went through.

"This morning I had a call to say it’s been shared around the school his daughter attends. How do they think that’s going to help her at this time?

"It just blows my mind the way some people tick and how they have survived this long in life if that’s all they're interested in."

A book of condolence has been set up at St Peter's Church in Stonnall for Ian Price.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We are aware that video footage of the recent dog attack in Stonnall where a man sadly died is now being circulated on social media.

"This was a horrendous incident and we understand that the impact felt by the local community is large.

"However, we would urge anyone with footage of the attack to not post or share it on social media for the sake of the victim’s family.

"It’s important that anyone with video evidence from this incident send it to us instead. Please call us on 101 quoting incident number 405 of 14 September.

"Alternatively you can message us using Live Chat on our website – orlo.uk/lFjXp or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Ian Price is believed to have been defending his elderly mother from the dogs which attacked him. Photo: JustGiving/Rob Ellwood.

The school involved has been contacted for comment.

Tributes to "a positive ray of sunshine"

Tributes continue to pour in for the 52-year-old father-of-two, who was a devoted Aston Villa fan.

Rachel Amies said: "RIP Ian. Can’t stop thinking about this absolute tragedy. Your early morning Facebook posts were always something I looked forward to. Sending condolences to Ian’s family."

Michelle and Greg Vincent said: "You will really be missed around the village. Sending all the love and support we can to Heather and the kids. RIP Ian."

Ian Price was fatally attacked by two dogs, believed to be XL Bullies, in Stonnall on Thursday.

Colin and Andrew from Howell Projects Ltd added: "Ian it was a privilege to work with you, you will be missed. Sending our condolences to your family at this very sad time."

Jayne, who went to school with Ian, said: "This should never have happened. So many more people are gutted than you’ll ever know Ian.

"You were a positive ray of sunshine; a man who loved his family and enjoyed making others happy. Miss you."

One anonymous message said: "Saddened and furious by these avoidable incidents as a result of ignorance and self image.

"RIP Mr Ian Price you showed exemplary bravery, courage and strength."

Ian Price with Mike Tindall. Photo: JustGiving/Rob Ellwood.

A fundraiser organised by Rob Ellwood for Ian's family has so far raised more than £20,000.