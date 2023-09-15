Residents 'distressed' and 'concerned' for children's safety after man killed in 'horror' dog attack

Staffordshire Police were called to the scene on Main Street, Stonnall, just before 3.15pm on Thursday, to reports that a man had been attacked by two dogs outside a property.
Residents living in a village where a man was killed after being mauled by two dogs have described feeling "concerned" for the safety of their children.
