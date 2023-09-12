Major delays on M6 and M5 after man falls from bridge

The M5 was closed in both directions between the Junction 1 (West Bromwich) and Junction 8 of the M6, after a man reportedly fell from a bridge.

Traffic building up on approach. Photo: National Highways
Long delays remain in the area on approach on both the M5 northbound and in both directions on the M6, but traffic is expected to ease now that all lanes have reopened.

The man is being treated for serious injuries after emergency services were called to the scene near Newton Road Bridge around 7am.

Drivers are being warned to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys.

A West Midlands Police statement said: "The #M5 southbound between the M6 J8 and J1 (WestBromwich) will be closed as we continue to deal with an incident.

"Around 7.10am we were called to reports that a man had fallen from Newton Road Bridge. He is being treated for serious injuries."

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

