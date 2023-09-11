Walsall man and his two children, aged four and nine, identified as victims of Leicestershire crash

Tributes and a notice have been placed outside Everest Noodle House, Bradford Street, Walsall

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, has now been identified in tributes as Walsall chef Alomgir Hussain, who is said to have worked at Everest Noodle House in Walsall town centre.

His children, a nine-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl, also died as a result of the crash. A woman in her 30s, who has been identified as Mr Hussain's wife on a JustGiving page, remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

An announcement posted to the shutters of Everest Noodle House confirmed the death of "our beloved brother Alomgir Hussain" in a road traffic collision on Friday, September 8.

A crowdfunder on JustGiving has raised more than £13,600 at the time of writing this article, with the funds being used to build water pumps in memory of the Walsall father and his children.

A statement on the JustGiving page reads: "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I inform you of the death Alomgir Hussain (Shaju Bhai) and his children - aged nine and four.

"His wife was also involved in the collision but Alhamdulillah, Allah has saved her, she is recovering after being in a critical condition throughout the night.

"Alomgir was a well known individual in the community of Walsall and was loved by many, his family, his friends, his work colleagues and the general people of the Walsall community.

"To his loved ones, he was the eldest son, a nephew, a cousin, a friend. He and his children will greatly be missed."

The tribute goes on to say: "The Sadaqah Jariyah will be donated to building water pumps/water wells in areas of the world that need it. Everything raised will 100 per cent be given towards these projects."

The collision

The fatal collision occurred on the A5 in Hinckley, Leicestershire, on Friday. West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 4.20pm to a collision involving a silver BMW car and a HGV lorry on Watling Street, Burbage.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Upon arrival ambulance staff found four occupants of the car. The first was a man who was the driver. Unfortunately, nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.

"A boy who was a passenger in the car received advanced life support from ambulance staff. Unfortunately, despite their best efforts it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.

"A girl who was a passenger in the vehicle had sustained life threatening injuries. She was conveyed to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire with advanced life support continued en route but unfortunately, nothing more could be done to save her and she was confirmed deceased shortly after arrival at hospital.

"A woman who was a passenger in the vehicle had sustained life-threatening injuries.

"Ambulance staff administered advanced life support to her at the scene which continued en route to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire where she was conveyed via land ambulance for further treatment.

"The driver of the HGV was assessed by ambulance staff and did not require further treatment. He received treatment at the scene and self-care advice before being discharged."

Leicestershire Police are continuing to carry out an investigation to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Detective Constable Anna Andrew, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is an extremely sad and tragic incident and our thoughts remain with those who have lost their lives, their families and with others involved and who have been affected.

“Emergency services attended the scene and we know members of the public also assisted at the scene when the collision happened – thank you to everyone who responded and helped in these devastating and extremely distressing circumstances.

“We are continuing to provide full support to the families of the people involved and to investigate the collision to establish the full circumstances in relation to what has happened.

“We have already spoken to a number of people as part of our enquiries. However, if you do have any information in relation to the collision, if you saw the collision or if you saw either of the vehicles travelling beforehand, please do make contact with police if you have not already done so. If you have any dashcam footage, please also check this and get in touch with us to help us with our enquiries.

“You can report information to us online at www.leics.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting incident 523 of 8 September. Thank you.”