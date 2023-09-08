Police hunt Walsall man believed to be in Wolverhampton wanted on suspicion of making threats to kill

West Midlands Police is asking for anyone with information on Allan Nesbeth's whereabouts to come forward.
Officers believe he may be in the Wolverhampton area.
Those with information have been asked to contacted the force via Live Chat on their website or by calling 101 quoting 20/745463/23.
