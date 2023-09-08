Bar offering unique burger and pint offer during Rugby World Cup

The Open Gate Guinness Burger will be available throughout the duration of the Rugby World Cup

The Met Sports Bar on Wolverhampton Road in Walsall has teamed up with Guinness to create a limited-edition Open Gate Guinness Burger, which will be served as a combo with a pint of Guinness.

The burger, which will be available until the day of the final on October 28, has a secret Guinness glaze that is sure to prove very popular.

The Guinness Burger boasts two all-beef patties, a secret Guinness Glaze, cheese, Guinness onion rings, tomato, lettuce, streaky grilled bacon, Emmental and Monterey Jack Cheese topped off with burger sauce.

As well as the burger promotion, The Met and Guinness will be sending one lucky winner and a friend to Dublin with flights, accommodation, and a tour of the Guinness Storehouse included.

To enter the competition, diners need to take a picture of themselves enjoying an Open Gate Guinness Burger and pint, post it to Instagram and tag and follow @themetsportsbarwalsall and @davenportsbrewery, with the winner being notified via Instagram on October 29.

The Met will also have a Stoutie Machine ready to place messages and pictures on the top of pints of Guinness and even on cocktails.

Katie McPhilimey, Marketing Director of Davenports said; “We have some exciting initiatives planned with various brands at The Met, but this partnership with Guinness on this exclusive limited-edition burger is a very tasty one.

"I only wish that staff could enter this competition; I love Dublin.”

The Met showcases a wide variety of sports from Premier League action to live Boxing and even baseball on its giant screens and will show every game of the tournament in France over the next month.