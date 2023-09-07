Walsall shop's outhouse fire closes town centre street

Milton Street, Walsall, where the incident took place

Firefighters rushed to the scene of a reported fire at an address on Milton Street, in Palfrey, Walsall, shortly after 1.50pm on Wednesday.

Fire crews closed the road in both directions as they dealt with the fire, which was located in the outhouse of a ground-floor shop.

A fire engine and a 4x4 brigade vehicle from Walsall responded. Both arrived within four minutes of being mobilised.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Shortly after 1.50pm on Wednesday, we responded to a fire on Milton Street, Walsall. A fire engine and a 4x4 brigade response vehicle from Walsall responded. Both arrived within four minutes of being mobilised.

"This was a fire in the outhouse of a ground floor shop, which is part of a two-storey building, also containing a flat."

The fire service said a flat which is located above the shop premises was unaffected by the fire.

The spokesperson continued: "The fire was extinguished by crews who used a hose reel. There were no casualties or injuries at the scene.

"Areas damaged by fire have been checked using a thermal imaging camera to ensure no remaining hotspots remained. We left the scene at 3.35pm."