Walsall North MP rubbishes claims his wife will ‘protect’ him by standing in upcoming Tamworth by-election

Eddie Hughes

Conservative Christopher Pincher resigned from his position as Tamworth MP after losing his appeal against a potential eight-week Commons suspension for groping two men whilst drunk.

This means the seat will be up for grabs before the next General Election which will take place in 2024.

Mr Hughes had been selected as the Tory candidate for the Staffordshire town next year as he had become ‘displaced’ due to boundary changes carving up his patch and effectively signalling the end of the Walsall North constituency

Speculation had been rife over whether or not he would stand in the Tamworth by-election.

But this would have created the further issue of yet another costly by-election for Walsall North, a seat which will no longer exist in less than a year.

Today Mr Hughes confirmed he remained committed to serving out his remaining time in the Walsall seat he has held since 2017.

A Facebook post said: “I respect the MP for Tamworth’s decision to resign today and I understand there will now be a by-election.

“However, as the sitting Member of Parliament for Walsall North I have a commitment to my constituents until the next general election.

“I look forward to continuing to represent the great people of Bloxwich, Willenhall and Walsall North.”

One commenter asked if his wife Clare would stand so she could “keep the seat warm” until he could move across and replace her.

But Mr Hughes said: “Er no. My wife has a great job at a company she has worked at for nearly 20 years – the idea that she would drop that all to protect me is a bit ridiculous in this day and age.”

When he claimed the Walsall North seat, Mr Hughes defeated long-standing Labour MP David Winnick who had served the area for almost 40 years. He extended his majority in the 2019 General election.