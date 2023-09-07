Underage bikers 'racing through area' where Katniss, 7, was killed by motorbike

Residents claim that underage riders are illegally racing motorcycles and off-road bikes on the road where seven-year-old Katniss Seleznev was killed.

Katniss Seleznev was hit by a motorbike on Turnstone Road, in the Blakenall area of Walsall, at around 7pm on July 27.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was later released on bail "with strict conditions".

However, people living nearby have told the Express & Star that underage riders are illegally racing motorcycles and off-road bikes through the area, including the road where Katniss was killed.

One shocked resident said: "Underage riders are still at it on the street where she was killed. A child was killed and they are still doing it."

They also said that they had not seen any police activity in the area despite the level of illegal off-road biking.

Another resident claimed that they had seen "at least seven" off-road bikes speeding along Well Lane, which is adjacent to Turnstone Road, with "complete disregard for road safety".

They believe the bikers would have been travelling at least 50mph in a 20mph zone.

Addressing community concerns about underage bikers in the area, Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby, Commander at Walsall LPA, said: "We continue to deal robustly on a day-to-day basis with the issue of off-road bikes, often ridden by unlicensed younger people.

"We realise the affect these bikes have on the community and we have seized over 40 bikes in recent months.

"However, responsibility must also lie with older people who are giving young people these machines to ride.

"If you are lending or giving these machines to unlawful riders then you need to stop. We also need the public to tell us more about who is riding them and where they are coming from.

"Many residents will live next to or near some of these offenders and their bikes. To provide information please contact us via Live Chat on our website or call us on 101. Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 5551111."

West Midlands Police announced on Wednesday that the Blakenall neighbourhood team has seized two more bikes which were being illegally ridden in the area by youths.

More than 40 bikes have now been seized from across Walsall borough this year, as police vow to clampdown on bikes being ridden illegally and dangerously.

Inspector Pete Poolton, the neighbourhood policing manager for Walsall, said: “We understand the nuisance these bikes cause to people’s lives and that is why we are doing all we can to tackle the problem.

“Illegal off-road biking is having a serious impact on our local communities and we simply won’t tolerate it. We have taken another two bikes off the road and we will be seizing more at every opportunity.”

Anyone who has concerns or issues with off road vehicles can visit Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101. Residents to can also sign up to the Community Alert scheme for updates using wmnow.co.uk