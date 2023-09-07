Two splash pads in Walsall reopen after flurry of requests

Two splash pads in Walsall have reopened for the next few days, the council has announced.

It comes after there was a backlash online when it was announced earlier this week that the splash pad at Walsall Arboretum had been closed for the year.

There have been calls by parents for the splash pads to be left open longer, especially during this week's heatwave.

Walsall Council has now announced that, due to popular demand and the continuing good weather, the two splash pads at Walsall Arboretum and the King George V Playing Fields in Bloxwich would reopen from today.

They will be open every day up to and including this Sunday.

Councillor Gary Flint, portfolio holder for wellbeing, leisure and public spaces at Walsall Council, said, “I’m delighted to confirm that we will be reopening the two splash pads and extending the season for a few more days.

“Usually, the splash pads are open during the school holidays and close at the end of August every year.

"They’re free to visit and really popular so it’s not surprising that we’ve had lots of requests to reopen them due to the recent hot weather.

"It’s lots of fun and a great way to cool down so please bring a towel and some sunscreen and come along and enjoy the splash pads.”

The two splash pads will be open until Sunday, from 11am to 5pm.

Each splash pad is equipped with a variety of water features including fountains, spray jets and water cannons.

The council is reminding parents that children should be supervised while using the splash pads.

Walsall Council will communicate further information about the splash pad at Willenhall Memorial Park and any changes via the 'Our Walsall' Facebook page.

