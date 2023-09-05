Residents warned to be careful across Walsall during heatwave

People are being warned to be careful across Walsall during the current heat wave

With the beginning of September seeing a return to education and work for many people, Walsall residents are being encouraged to stay well during the hot weather.

The Met Office, in conjunction with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), has issued an amber heat health alert for the West Midlands from Monday, September 4 until Sunday, September 10.

Councillor Gary Flint, portfolio holder for wellbeing, leisure and public spaces at Walsall Council, said: “Looking after yourself and others is key to staying well during periods of hot weather.

“Ensure you keep hydrated and cool and check in with any family, friends and neighbours who may be vulnerable.

"Ask if they need support and make sure they are aware of the advice and up to date with the weather forecast.”

Nadia Inglis, interim director of public health at Walsall Council, said: “This week’s expected hot weather coincides with people going back to education or work following the summer holidays.

"As we go through this warmer period of weather, let’s take steps to stay well and safe.

"Older people, those with health conditions and younger children are more likely to experience the impact of the heat.

“Drink plenty of fluids, try to stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day, keep your living space cool, and wear light, loose-fitting clothing.

"When going outside, apply sunscreen and travel with bottled water.

“If you or others become unwell, get dizzy, weak or have intense thirst move to a cool place, rehydrate, and cool your body down.