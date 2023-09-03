Fire crews tackle 'severe' house fire in Great Barr

By Daniel WaltonWalsallPublished:

Fire services from three stations have helped to tackle a "severe" house fire in Great Barr.

The fire was seen to have damaged an upstairs window, destroying part of a roof. Credit: West Midlands Fire Service
The fire was seen to have damaged an upstairs window, destroying part of a roof. Credit: West Midlands Fire Service

Fire crews from West Bromwich, Aston and Ladywood rushed to the scene, a terraced house in Great Barr.

Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus helped to extinguish the fire, which damaged an upstairs room and part of the roof.

On Twitter, West Midlands Fire Service said: "Fire crews from West Bromwich, Aston and Ladywood dealing with a severe house fire in Great Barr.

"Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire, investigations into the cause are currently being carried out."

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

West Midlands Fire Service has been approached for more information.

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Birmingham
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News