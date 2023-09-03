Fire crews tackle 'severe' house fire in Great Barr

The fire was seen to have damaged an upstairs window, destroying part of a roof. Credit: West Midlands Fire Service

Fire crews from West Bromwich, Aston and Ladywood rushed to the scene, a terraced house in Great Barr.

Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus helped to extinguish the fire, which damaged an upstairs room and part of the roof.

On Twitter, West Midlands Fire Service said: "Fire crews from West Bromwich, Aston and Ladywood dealing with a severe house fire in Great Barr.

"Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire, investigations into the cause are currently being carried out."

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.