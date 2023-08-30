Van caught by police 'bouncing ridiculously' along the M6 near Walsall

Police have seized a van caught "bouncing ridiculously" on its suspension along the M6 near Walsall.

Officers from the Central Motorway Police Group put the breaks on the driver and discovered the vehicle's shock absorber was broken apart.

The motorist was also discovered to have no driving licence or insurance and was reported, along with the owner of the vehicle, for the offences.

Police put a prohibition notice on the van, requiring it to be fixed and MOT tested before being driven on the road before it was seized on Wednesday.

