Plenty of marvellous narrowboats, music and fun at Festival of Water canal show

Inland Waterways Association canal festival at Pelsall North Common in 2016

It is the first time in seven years that the canal show has returned to the Wyrley and Essington Canal at Pelsall North Common off Norton Road in Pelsall in Walsall.

Attractions include historic vessels, entertainers, a music tent, a bar, crafts, boat and colouring competitions, learning how to throw a rope correctly, driving a digging machine, trade stands, Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) and an open mic variety show.

There will be information about the association's Protect Our Waterways campaign which to aimed to attract more investment in the canal network.

Mayor of Walsall Councillor Chris Towe says: "I am delighted to welcome you to Pelsall for this year's Festival of Water and what better location than on the beautiful Wyrley and Essington Canal.

"The canals here have been an important fixture since the 18th century and were instrumental in Walsall's rich industrial heritage. the canals continue to be an asset for the local community providing a haven for wildlife and a space for people to enjoy the outdoors.

"The festival is set to be a fantastic day of food, live music, craft stalls and activities. I hope you enjoy the festivities."

The festival site is at Pelsall Junction where the waterway links to the Cannock Extension Canal which was built to serve the Cannock Chase mining collieries.