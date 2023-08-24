Trading Standards officers enlisted the 16-year-old's help in June to carry out tests at 11 salons across the borough on their age verification process.

But three of them booked appointments for the procedure without completing any of the required age verification checks, while a further four exchanged details to enable further contact.

Of the others, three salons were closed and one did not offer the treatment.

The Botulinum Toxin and Cosmetic Fillers (Children) Act, which came into force in October 2021, makes it illegal for businesses to so much as make arrangements for an under-18 to undergo the treatment, and any business found doing so can be prosecuted if caught.

The purpose of the new legislation is to safeguard children from the potential health risks of botulinum toxins and cosmetic fillers.

The procedures carry health risks including infection and blindness as well as psychological implications associated with changing appearance.

The three salons that made bookings were revisited by officers who provided advice and written information for them to keep.

The four salons that exchanged contact details with the volunteer were also sent a follow up advisory letter explaining the legislation and detailing their responsibilities.

Councillor Garry Perry, Walsall Council's deputy leader and portfolio holder for resilient communities, said: “Exercises like this help us to ensure the safety of children and young people in our communities.

"Businesses need to take responsibility for the safety of their customers by familiarising themselves with their legal obligations, particularly when new legislation is put in place.

"We’re not looking to catch out and close down businesses, we want to work with them to ensure they can continue to provide services to our residents, and I want to thank the trading standards officers in charge of this exercise for putting in the necessary steps to support these businesses to better understand the law and protect children.”