Kind hearted Andy hands over charity cash to Walsall based hospice

By Paul JenkinsWalsallPublished:

A kind hearted volunteer who devoted 22-years to helping out at Walsall Manor Hospital has continued his work by handing over a charity cheque.

Andy presents his cheque to representatives of Acorns Hospice
Entertainer and vocalist Andy Brown handed over a cheque for £1,029.37 to Walsall based Acorns Children's Hospice from a musical event he organised at Forest Arts Centre – now the Walsall arena.

It followed on from the sale of a CD a few years ago in which the former nurse, who himself suffers from a neurological disease, raised £500 from the sale of a CD.

Andy also supports the Dartmouth Neighbourhood Forum and he and Pam Spinks recently handed over the cheque .cert.

A spokesman for Acorns said: "The money was raised from a great night in which Andy got his musical friends to perform.

They were delighted to help and support Andy as they know what a kind and caring person he is, always ready to help others despite his own debilitating health issues.

"It will go a long way to supporting the work we do."

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

