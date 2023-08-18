No ticket to ride! Grandfather builds entire miniature railway track in back garden

All aboard! Derek on Woody the locomotive

Derek Burwell has had a lifelong fascination with railways after his father took him as a child to his work at Birmingham Coach and Carriage Company.

He then spent his working life repairing and restoring engines, rolling stock and carriages at various Midlands companies.

However, after realising a 272 yard track could fit into his Pelsall back garden Derek began working away to create his own miniature railway.

He said: "The neighbours were a bit surprised when they realised I had my own railway but I've invited them round in the past.

"There are some fabulous miniature railways across the country but you have to know where to find them, people like to keep them a secret, just like mine."

Derek is tight-lipped about where he lives in case he gets people beating a path to his door wanting to ride his railway.

He said: "I live in Pelsall, that is as much as I am prepared to say."

Toot toot! Derek loves his garden train track

Derek lives alone after being widowed two years ago following a 56 year marriage, but sees his daughter, granddaughter and grandson regularly.

He said: "My grandson helps me out with my jobs, he can weld, and I have passed my love of trains on to him.

"We used to have birthday parties when they were children and give everyone a ride on the railway, they were very popular."

Though long retired Derek's specialist skills are often called on by other miniature railways lovers or collectors eager to return their vehicles back to their former glory.

Derek with his 100 year old signal which he reclaimed from Bloxwich crossing and sits in the middle of his lawn

Derek said: "I'm currently working on a little bus which is from a fairground in Belgium for a friend of mine."

His friend is another Walsall miniature machine lover, Geoff Price, who is in the Guinness Book of Records for the size of his model bus collection.

Derek said: "I've not been able to spend much time working on my own garden because I need to restore this bus, that's my priority right now."

The pensioner spends hours and hours working away in his own little workshop at the end of his garden, and there is not much Derek can't turn his hand to, and his reputation has spread far and wide.

He said: "I'm supposed to be retired. But there is always someone wanting something or another doing, but I enjoy restoring things.

"Rolling stock is my favourite, they have more personality than locomotives or engines."

Walsall Arboretum's miniature stream railway drew visitors from across the country after opening in 1978, however, due to health and safety concerns it was closed and then sold off.

Derek said: "They did not bother to take the time to fix the problem, they just closed it down, which was sad.

"However, I can now ride my train whenever I like because its in my back garden."