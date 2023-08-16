Acorns hospice has overcome great difficulties but challenges lie ahead, says charity boss

Acorns Children's Hospice in Walsall was on the verge of closing forever in 2019, due to rising costs and falling donations, which sparked fundraising campaigns across the region and an incredible response from the public.
In just four years a Black Country hospice has gone from facing closure to getting a £2 million refurbishment, thanks largely to the generosity of local communities.
