Coroner rules that Walsall man missing for seven years has died

Nicholas Stewart Edmunds has been ruled dead by Black Country Coroners Court

Nicholas Edmunds, who was last seen alive in Walsall Town Centre in May 2016, was declared as being deceased in a hearing at Black Country Coroners Court.

The hearing on Tuesday by area coroner Jo Lees looked at the details of Mr Edmunds, who went missing from Walsall town centre around the time of May 18, 2016.

The then-46-year-old was said to have a condition that affected his memory, so police at the time believed there was a possibility that he might not know he is missing.

He had also been sleeping rough in and around Walsall Town Centre for the two years before he went missing in 2016, in particular, in the Lower Hall Lane area.

Ms Lees gave an open verdict for Mr Edmunds' death and gave her reasons for the verdict.

She said: "Nicholas Edmunds went missing from Walsall Town Centre on or after May 18, 2016.

"Nicholas was last seen alive on May 18, 2016, and extensive proof of life enquires point to Nicholas now being deceased.

"It is likely that he died on or around that date.

"Nicholas was known to be sleeping rough and in waste disposal bins in Walsall Town Centre in the months leading up to his death.