Walsall funeral and wedding celebrant writes of bridezillas and naughty birds in new book

Ruth Graham is celebrating her 10th anniversary in the role with the release of her new book, Coffins & Confetti.

With over 1,500 funerals and hundreds of weddings under her belt, Ruth's second memoir speaks of 'funny, moving and insightful' stories of her work and the people she meets on her travels around the Midlands.

One funeral, Ruth said, involved a bird in the building that appeared to mistake the funeral guests for the toilet, creating a rather big mess.

"People often haven't heard of celebrants, " Ruth said, "so I wanted to inform them of our role and how we can bring a really personalised touch to such important days.

"We meet the families, write the services and deliver them on the day, as well as advising, supporting and hopefully making the occasion really memorable - for all the right reasons."

After a number of careers in her background, including stand-up comedy, counselling and journalism, Ruth said she has "finally found her niche".

She recalled a family who wrote to her saying, "Your words managed to combine the enormity of goodbye, whilst giving us hope for the future".

"You don't forget words like that," Ruth said. "I was very moved; but I also remember the amusing things, like the time a family told me they weren't religious, but then asked if they could have The Lord's Prayer 'for insurance'! That did make me laugh.

"We have all sorts of challenges to manage on a daily basis, but it's wonderful to know we touch lives for the better."

Her first book 'A Thousand Goodbyes' has received praise and comparisons to Adam Kay's 'This Is Going To Hurt', and Ruth is hoping for the same the second time around.

"It's such a buzz to know people out there are reading and enjoying my work," she said, "but I'll continue on being a celebrant too. It gives me a real sense of purpose.