Care provider celebrating after award success

The team at Bluebird Care Walsall celebrate their award success

Bluebird Care Walsall, which is rated ‘Good’ by the CQC, received the award from review site homecare.co.uk based on comments from the people they care for, and their friends and relatives.

There are 1,184 home care providers in the West Midlands and 11,856 home care providers in the UK.

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can stay living independently in their own homes.

This includes help with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication.

The team at Bluebird Care Walsall said it was delighted to have been recognised for their hard work supporting the local community to maintain their independence, with a top review score of 10/10 on the independent site.

Amanda Hopkins, Reviews Manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Top quality home care is vital as it enables people to continue living in their own homes and to keep their independence.

"People who are less mobile due to illness, a disability or age can become hidden from society so their home care worker can play a crucial role in keeping them both mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews are by those who receive home care as well as their family and friends. This helps others to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.

“Bluebird Care Walsall has shown it provides care of the highest quality and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in the West Midlands!”

Amardeep Heer, Managing Director of Bluebird Care Walsall said: “I am so proud of my Team for achieving top 20 status two years in a row in the homecare awards and it wouldn’t be possible without the hard work and dedication that every one of our team put in every single day of every year.

"It is a real team effort headed by our Registered Manager Vicki Smith, all the way down to each and every Care Assistant that puts on their blue tunic each morning; so, a huge thank you and well done to each and every one of you.

"It makes me very proud that the commitment we make has been recognised by our customers and their families, and hearing their positive feedback and comments is why we do our job.