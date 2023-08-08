Community groups urged to apply for round of funding

Migrant Memories were one of the groups who benefitted from funding in 2022

The deadline to apply for the current round of funding through Crowdfund Walsall is fast approaching, and community groups are being encouraged to submit their applications for the fund of £100,000.

The fund aims to help groups in Walsall to bring their community project ideas to life through grants of up to £20,000, with the deadline for applications on Monday, August 21.

Funding is available for community projects that aim to reach inactive residents and get them moving, as well as groups in need of capital investment for buildings or equipment in the heart of Bloxwich and Walsall Towns.

Councillor Garry Perry, portfolio holder for Resilient Communities for Walsall Council said: “I want to remind community groups to get their applications in as soon as possible for this fantastic funding opportunity.

"It’s a really exciting funding round for the Voluntary and Community Sector in Walsall, as there are diverse funds available to support many project needs and ideas.

"I continue to be inspired by the range and number of projects that have come through Crowdfund Walsall. Projects like these change our borough and improve our communities."

The Crowdfund Walsall programme is a partnership between Walsall Council and Spacehive, the home of community fundraising.

The programme enables groups across the borough to exclusively access funding for community improvement initiatives and the crowdfunding nature of the programme maximises the amount that campaigners can raise.

Crowdfund Walsall said it was keen to hear from Walsall groups who have an innovative idea to improve their local area.

No fundraising experience is necessary and 65 per cent of Spacehive creators are creating a community project for the first time.

Spacehive assists project creators with online workshops, 1-2-1 support and resources, providing advice on everything from project costs to campaign promotion.

Misha Dhanak, CEO of Spacehive, said: “Walsall residents have previously launched some incredible community ideas via Spacehive and we are proud to put power in the hands of local people to transform where they live.

"Spacehive is delighted to work with Walsall Council to support local communities and we are excited to see what this next phase brings “