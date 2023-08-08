Walsall community garden is flagged up again for its green credentials

WALSALL JONATHAN HIPKISS 07/08/2023.Caldmore Community Garden in Walsall has been awarded a Green Flag for their garden. .Pictured L/R Mohammed Arif (Chairman Caldmore Village Featival Group), Tansy Crowley-Sweet (WHG Acting Director of Housing), Steve Breeze, Keith Stone, Dave Lawrence, Condessa Parke, Estelle Fisher, Fiona Kells (all from Caldmore Village Festival) and Fay Shanahan (Corporate Director of Operations and IT) ..

Caldmore Community Garden has received a Green Flag Community Award in recognition of the contribution made by local residents to managing and maintaining the open space for public benefit.

The garden, which is managed by Caldmore Village Festival Group, is leased from leading Midlands’ landlord whg and supported by Walsall Council.

It was established in 2011 on a piece of derelict land. Since then it has grown into a community hub where local people can grow their own food, learn new skills, meet new friends and have fun.

Fay Shanahan, corporate director of operations at whg said: “Caldmore Village Festival Group have created an amazing green space and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.

“We know how vital green spaces are for communities, in bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles.

"Caldmore Community Garden is an amazing facility that is providing respite and a sanctuary for people struggling with their mental health, isolation or loneliness and supporting people from diverse backgrounds to connect and grow together.”

Mohammed Arif, chairman of Caldmore Village Festival, said: "The staff and volunteers have continued to give up their valuable time to keep the garden open to the public, as a vital piece of open space, in a built-up area.

“I want to extend my congratulations to everyone involved in helping us to maintain the Green Flag status.

"And on behalf of the board, I want to thank our core partners whg and Walsall Council for their continued support.

"We also recognise the role key funders like The National Lottery Community Fund, Tudor Trust, Heart of England Community Fund, People’s Health Trust, Children in Need, and West Midlands Combined Authority have played in helping us to achieve this status”.