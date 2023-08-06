The family-run Walsall pub with a variety of events for all to enjoy

The Fountain Inn, based on 49 Lower Street, Walsall, is a family-run pub where real ale is a hit with the regulars as the family try to bring something different to the pub scene in the town.
As pubs continue to battle the cost of living crisis, the Express & Star continues its Love Your Local series which celebrates our local inns.
