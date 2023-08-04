Survey set to shape future of green spaces and parks

The strategy will look at the future of places such as Walsall Arboretum

Walsall Council is urging local users and non-users of parks and green spaces to take part in the survey, which will help to shape the council’s new strategy for green spaces.

The survey, which runs from August 1 to September 30, offers an opportunity for residents and community members to share their views on the current green space service provisions that are available throughout the borough.

The survey also encourages feedback around what respondents feel the focus of the council’s future development work within their parks and green spaces should be.

Walsall is home to a wide array of parks and green spaces, 10 of which received the coveted Green Flag Award in July.

The work forms part of a larger project that the council are undertaking to better understand what Walsall’s parks and green spaces mean to residents and community members.

The council is keen to gather information from as many residents as possible and is urging people to complete the survey, regardless of whether they are regular users of parks and green spaces or not.

The data gathered from those respondents who do not currently use Walsall’s parks and green spaces is deemed to be equally as important as data from those who are regular park visitors.

Councillor Gary Flint, portfolio holder for wellbeing, leisure and public spaces at Walsall Council, said: “Our parks and green spaces are an essential part of community life.

"They offer the chance for our residents and community members to connect with nature, with each other and to improve their mental and physical wellbeing.

“We want our parks and green spaces to serve our communities in the ways that matter to them most.

"That’s why it’s crucial that as many people as possible complete our new survey, so the future of our parks and green spaces can help to be shaped by those who will be most impacted by their care and development, our residents.

“I would urge all people who care about the future of Walsall’s parks and green spaces to take part in our survey. Your views matter and we want to hear them.”