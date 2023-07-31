'Dangerous' batches of heroin being distributed in Walsall, health chiefs warn

Public health bosses at Walsall Council say these batches are more likely to cause overdoses than usual, even at much smaller doses.

The council says it is monitoring the situation very closely.

The authority is working with Change Grow Live, a national health and social care charity which provides support, treatment and advice to people using drugs and alcohol, to spread information about the risks and concerns to drug users, as well as those who work with substance users in the borough.

Stephen Gunther, director of public health at Walsall Council said: “We would like to see as many people as we can come forward to our treatment services for support with any alcohol and drug problems they may have, and to get appropriate advice on how they can reduce their own risk.”

People who use drugs are being encouraged to contact the council's alcohol and drug treatment service provider – The Beacon, which is run by Change Grow Live – to make sure they are receiving appropriate support and treatment.