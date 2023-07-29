Saddlers stars pay special visit to Black Country hospice and celebrate scoring fundraising success

Stars from Walsall FC enjoy a day of sporty-themed activities at Acorns Children’s Hospice

Head coach Mat Sadler, team captain Donervon Daniels and goalkeeper Owen Evans took a break from training to spend time with children, families, staff and volunteers at Acorns Children’s Hospice in Walstead Road, Walsall.

The good sports took part in football-themed games and crafts and enjoyed tasty cupcakes iced in Walsall FC’s red and white colours.

The visit also celebrated yet another year of support for Acorns as one of the club’s official charity partners, with over £7,000 raised during this season towards the hospice and its care for children with life limiting and life threatening conditions.

Mr Sadler said: "Acorns plays such a vital role in our community and we want to continue to support them and grow our connection with the hospice.

"We want to show them just how much they mean to us as our official charity partners by doing all we can to enhance our already strong relationship with everyone here.

"It has been great to come down to the hospice today and take part in some of the games with the children who are here.

"Bringing some of the squad along as well further strengthens the bond that we are looking to continuously grow with the local community and I hope this is the first of many visits to come."

This season’s fundraising success marks four years of club and fan support for Acorns in the Black Country and the 200 children and families who rely on its care each year.

Walsall FC was among the first organisations to join the campaign to save the long-term future of the local lifeline after it was placed at risk of closure due to financial difficulties in 2019.

The Saddlers raised over £10,000 towards the Save Acorns Black Country Hospice Appeal, which successfully secured the long-term future of the Walsall-based facility.

More recently, the club announced Acorns as their official charity partner for the 2022/23 season, raising vital funds and awareness of the charity’s Room to Grow Appeal to help to modernise the spaces at the hospice where children and families spend precious time.

Carmel Caldicott, matron at Acorns in the Black Country, said: “We’ve all had such a fun afternoon.

"The children always look forward to the club’s visits and seeing the players – they’re all huge footballs fans and love getting involved in sporty crafts and activities.

“We’re so grateful to Walsall FC and Saddlers fans for really taking Acorns into their hearts and giving us such amazing support year after year.

"We couldn’t continue our lifeline care and support without the backing of local organisations like Walsall FC.

“Not only does the club raise vital funds, but they also really help to spread the word about the work we do and our children’s hospice care. It’s a wonderful example of how we really are stronger together.”