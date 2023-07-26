Acorns Hospice to share £5 million thanks to supermarket partnership hailed by Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell

Supermarket chain Morrisons has announced its fundraising milestone for charity partner Together for Short Lives (TfSL).

The amount will be distributed by TfSL across the UK’s children’s hospices, including Acorns Children’s Hospice which has a base in Walsall.

The partnership, which launched last year, aims to raise £10 million for children’s hospice care by October 2024 – an amount Morrisons is working towards through staff fundraising and by giving customers opportunities to donate in-store and online.

Pop mogul Simon Cowell, who has been a patron of TfSL for the past 14 years, hailed the partnership and the difference the money would make to the lives of families caring for a life-limited child.

He said: “This is such an incredible achievement and Morrisons colleagues, customers and suppliers should be extremely proud of reaching this milestone together.

“The work TfSL does to support families and the 54 UK children’s hospices that care for them is so important, so these funds will make such a difference. I cannot thank them enough for their amazing support.”

TfSL is the leading UK charity for children’s palliative care, supporting hospices like Acorns and the families they care for.

The partnership with Morrisons is raising vital funds for children’s hospices as well as raising awareness of the services they offer for those who could benefit.

TfSL CEO, Andy Fletcher, said: “We are thrilled that Morrisons colleagues have reached this incredible £5 million pound milestone.

"It will make such a difference to the work we do with families and provide much-needed funds for local children’s hospices.

"A huge thank you to Morrisons colleagues, customers and suppliers from TfSL and the 99,000 children living with a life-limited condition in the UK.”

Morrisons CEO David Potts, said: “We are delighted to have raised £5m for TfSL. Our colleagues and customers are dedicated to raising vital funds for local children’s hospices so that they can provide care to seriously ill children and help families spend precious time together.”