Teenage victim of fatal Walsall car crash named locally as friends leave tributes at crash site

People gathering at the scene of the fatal crash in Bosty Lane, Aldridge, where a 17-year-old died on Friday.

The teenage victim has been named locally as Brae Adams, also known as 'Raj', and countless tributes have been left at the site of the crash on Bosty Lane in Aldridge. Police have not at this stage confirmed the name of the person who died in the incident.

Photos show bouquets of flowers with 'RIP Raj' sashes bound around them and heart-shaped balloons tied to a nearby lampost.

Vapes and bottles of alcohol have also been left in tribute at the site, in front of a garden wall which was felled by the crash.

The 17-year-old died and three others were injured after an incident on Bosty Lane involving a possible police chase, just before midnight on Friday.

Police say traffic officers had seen the vehicle moments earlier and there was a short pursuit, after which the car collided with a tree.

Officers gave initial medical aid including CPR at the scene until the ambulance service arrived.

Three people were taken to hospital from the vehicle but sadly a 17-year-old died as a result of his injuries at the scene.

The families of all the people involved in the collision have been informed the family is being supported by Family Liaison Officers.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "A 16-year-old boy, and two men aged 21 and 22 are being treated in hospital for injuries which are not believed life threatening.

"As part of our investigation we will be reviewing in car footage and body worn video footage and the area was sealed off so the scene could be examined."

Superintendent Pervez Mohammed, a senior officer from Walsall Local Policing Area (LPA), said: "Our thoughts remain firmly with the families of all those involved in the collision and we will be supporting them through this difficult time.

"The investigation is at a really early stage, and we’re trying to establish exactly what happened.

"As a police vehicle was in the area at the time of the collision it's really important that we investigate what happened and we will refer this incident to the IOPC, which is normal in these circumstances, who can assess the circumstances independently. Our Professional Standards Department are also aware.