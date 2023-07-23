Police searching for missing 15-year-old Walsall girl

Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Walsall.

Missing | Have you seen Morgan?
Officers released a photograph or Morgan on social media and a short description.

Morgan, 15, is described as having long blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black puffa jacket and jeans.

Walsall Police said on social media: "We need to find Morgan, if you have seen her or know where she is call us on 999 quoting MPWS/10896/23C."

