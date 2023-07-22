Substantial delays on M6 northbound near Walsall due to broken down vehicle

Traffic was stopped by National Highways Traffic Officers between J10 and J10a.
Drivers were urged to allow extra time if travelling with at least 30 minute tailbacks at around 2pm.
The scene was cleared and all lanes were reopened by 2.15pm but there was still five miles of congestion on approach.
There were still 35 minute delays when the road reopened.
Traffic is currently stopped on the #M6 northbound between J10 amd J10a near #Walsall due to a broken down vehicle.— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) July 22, 2023
National Highways Traffic Officers are currently on scene.
Please allow extra time if travelling in the area as there are currently delays of 30 mins . pic.twitter.com/WlKbBtENGa