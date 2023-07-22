Substantial delays on M6 northbound near Walsall due to broken down vehicle

Walsall

There were substantial delays on the M6 northbound near Walsall on Saturday afternoon due to a broken down vehicle.

A traffic cam shot taken at 1.19pm (motorwaycameras.co.uk).
Traffic was stopped by National Highways Traffic Officers between J10 and J10a.

Drivers were urged to allow extra time if travelling with at least 30 minute tailbacks at around 2pm.

The scene was cleared and all lanes were reopened by 2.15pm but there was still five miles of congestion on approach.

There were still 35 minute delays when the road reopened.

