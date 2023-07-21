Serious crash at Scott Arms junction causing delays

By Adam SmithWalsallPublished:

A serious crash in Great Barr tonight (Friday) has caused congestion around the Scott Arms.

Scott Arms Junction, Great Barr, is one of the most busiest in the country
The incident closed the A34 Walsall Road towards Birmingham after the crash.

West Midlands Roads warned motorists on Twitter at 9pm about delays around the area.

They tweeted: "Road traffic collision A34 Walsall Road, Scott Arms junction. Carriageway blocked towards Birmingham.

"Allow extra time to travel and consider alternative routes."

