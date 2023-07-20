Cyclists celebrated for achievements by mayor

The invited dignitaries join the Mayor in his parlour

The Mayor of Walsall Chris Towe hosted the cycling celebration in his Parlour to commemorate members of cycling community from Walsall and the Black Country.

The guests included disabled Walsall cyclist, Andrew Moult, who, with Walsall Bike Project's Steve Price in support, was the first person ever to have completed the coast-to-coast TransPennine Trail on a hand-driven cycle.

Mr Moult said the ride was only made possible with their cycling support team, including drivers Condessa Parke and Richard Worrall, and Russell Cycles, Stafford Street, Walsall, who next February celebrate 90 years in business serving the cyclists of Walsall and beyond.

In addition, Hugh Porter, MBE, Freeman of the City of Wolverhampton, together with City of Wolverhampton Alderman Judith Rowley, were able to attend, Hugh in recognition of his long association with Russell Cycles, and both of them to celebrate the four-day, 245-mile achievement of Andrew and Steve last July.

Hugh, among many cycling achievements and honours, won a cycling gold medal at the 1966 Commonwealth Games in Jamaica, and four World Championship gold medals in the Individual Pursuit.

The TransPennine ride raised £1,500 for Shine, which is the UK's only charity devoted to the care and support of spina bifida patients, and Shine were able to provide videos that were viewed by the Mayor, Mayoress and all guests present.

Mr Porter said: "It was an honour to help with the Shine medal presentations to Russell Cycles' staff, and many congratulations to Andrew Moult on his remarkable achievement to raise money for a very worthy cause."