Appeal for help finding person responsible for daylight bag grab

West Midlands Police are investigating after a woman was robbed of her bag in broad daylight

West Midlands Police have launched an investigation after the incident, which saw an offender clad in black snatch a bag from a woman in her 70s on Dale Street in Walsall, at the junction of Sun Street and Palfrey Park.

The offender was seen grabbing the bag as the woman was walking towards the park and running off towards the alleyway leading onto King Street, with at least one person giving chase.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch, while also confirming that there would be extra patrols in the Palfrey area.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are investigating after a woman, in her 70’s, was the victim of a bag snatch on Dale Street, Palfrey, Walsall, at the junction with Sun Street and Palfrey Park.

"The incident took place between 11.10am and 11.25am on Saturday (15 July) where an offender snatched a bag from a woman and then ran off into the alleyway leading onto King Street."

Inspector Pete Poolton, Inner Sector Neighbourhood Manager at Walsall LPA, said: "This was a very distressing incident for the lady involved and we are very keen to find the person responsible.

“We realise incidents like this do cause alarm and anger in the community so we will be increasing patrols in the Palfrey area.