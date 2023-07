Walsall mum whose son died after 'one in a million' cancer came back urges young people to check symptoms

Premium By Eleanor Lawson Walsall Published: Just now Last Updated: Just now

A Walsall mum whose son tragically died after being diagnosed with cancer as a teenager is raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of cancer in the young.

Ashleigh was first diagnosed with a 'one in a million' brain tumour at the age of 19. Amanda Potts's son, Ashleigh, began experiencing flu-like symptoms in 2009 and started to become sick in the mornings.