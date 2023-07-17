Walsall hospital playroom which was given £23,000 makeover is unveiled

The new-look playroom at Walsall's Manor Hospital

They gave their new playroom a big thumbs up when its £23,000 transformation was unveiled, watched by many of the fundraisers who had helped its makeover.

Walsall Healthcare’s Well Wishers charity funded the work on the tired play space and has been working with its play specialists to create the new look feature.

Former patient George Stretton, who is 16-months-old, was among those to visit at a special event last Friday.

Little George had sepsis and was treated at the hospital.

Mum Grace Shepherd said she and her family were so grateful for the care and support they were shown by staff that she wanted to give something back.

“George was four-months-old when he had sepsis and it was a really frightening time for us. But we are the lucky ones as he recovered and we still have our little boy, not all families have a happy ending,” she said.

“We decided to make a donation to the ward for the new play area on George’s first birthday this year because we wanted to say thank you for everything the staff did for us.

"Everyone – doctors, nurses and cleaners – were just so kind and understanding.”

Craig Timmins, a fitness instructor, helped raise money for new toys by teaming up with pal Michael Gough, e-commerce manager for Tile Choice.

The pair spent 24 hours walking, running and cycling in a charity cardio session, which led them to raise £3,250.

After seeing the revamped play area, Craig said: “It’s wonderful, really bright and welcoming. You wouldn’t know you were in hospital and I feel proud to think we’ve helped provide something so great for poorly children.”

Raj Phandey and Hollie Mills, from HCB Solicitors, which donated £5,000 in dormant funds, said the playroom now looked “lovely and welcoming".

Funds raised also transformed a plain wall in the paediatric assessment unit in the new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre and lots of extra toys are on their way.

Georgie Westley, fundraising manager, said: “We were so excited to see everyone’s faces when we showed them the refurbished playroom and their smiles said it all.

“It looks amazing and is a much better environment for our young patients to use now.