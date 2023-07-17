Final countdown for foamy fundraiser at Walsall Arboretum

It is the last chance to sign up to Acorns Children’s Hospice's Bubble Rush event

Acorns Children’s Hospice is bringing its biggest-ever Bubble Rush to Walsall Arboretum this Sunday and with just days to go, supporters are urged to sign up now.

The family-friendly 5k, which is being sponsored by Talbots Law, is being held to raise vital funds towards Acorns and its care for children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

Hollie Edwards, events officer at Acorns Children’s Hospice, said: “We’re so excited for this Sunday’s event, we’ve got more foamy fun than ever before, and we really don’t want anyone to miss our – so get your tickets now and avoid disappointment.”

Acorns Bubble Rush will see participants run, jog, walk and wade in two waves through a 4ft-high sea of rainbow suds.

Everyone who takes part will receive a free finish line medal.

And when the run is done, the fun continues with Acorns Bubble Rush event village, home to music, food stalls, games, face painting, and even Acorns' very own bubbleologist.

Holly added: “There’s so much excitement on offer, why not get a team of family and friends together and really make a day of it?

"Not only will you all have a fabulously foam-tastic time, but by raising money for Acorns you’ll be helping us continue to be there for local children and families when they need us the most. With your help with can be stronger together.”

Acorns Children’s Hospice provides specialist palliative care for life-limited and life-threatened children and support for their families from its three hospices, based in Walsall, Birmingham and Worcester, and in the community.

In the past year, the charity has cared for more than 700 children and almost 1,000 families, including those who are bereaved.

Acorns needs £27,000 each day to provide its children’s hospice care, with around 65 per cent of these funds coming from the local community and fundraising events like Bubble Rush.

Tickets for Acorns Bubble Rush are priced £15 for adults, £12.50 for children (Aged three-15) and £3 for those under three.

Family tickets – two adults, two children – are also available for £50.