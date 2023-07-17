Children's ward gets new look in £23k transformation

Ward 21 has undergone a huge makeover

Walsall Manor Hospital's children's ward has been given the thumbs up by present and former patients after receiving the monumental funds from the Healthcare's Well Wishers group.

The makeover included colourful walls, new activity tables, new toys and a wet play area.

Former patient, 16-year-old George Stretton, was among those to visit the remodelled centre.

Grace Shepherd, George's mum, said: "George was four months old when he has sepsis and it was a really frightening time for us.

"But we are the lucky ones as he recovered and we still have our little boy, not all families have a happy ending."

Little George had sepsis and was treated at Walsall Manor Hospital.

"We decided to make a donation to the ward for the new play area on George's first birthday this year because we wanted to say thank you for everything the staff did for us.

"Everyone – Doctors, nurses and cleaners – were just so kind and understanding."

George Westley, fundraising manager, said: "We were so excited to see everyone's faces when we showed them the refurbished playroom and their smiles said it all.