Projects encouraged to apply for funding from new fund

Walsall Council has announced the new fund to help community projects

Walsall Council has announced a £100,000 fund, which includes the popular Walsall Tackling Inactivity Fund, and can also support small capital costs projects in Walsall and Bloxwich with a maximum pledge of £20,000 or 90 per cent of project costs value.

In partnership with Spacehive, the home of community fundraising, the Crowdfund Walsall programme enables groups across the town to exclusively access funding for community improvement initiatives.

The crowdfunding nature of the programme, in collaboration with local authority funding, maximises the amount campaigners can raise to deliver transformational community projects that matter to them.

Walsall Council and Spacehive are keen to hear from Walsall groups who have an innovative idea to improve their local area and is holding a virtual Crowdfund Walsall launch event on Thursday, July 13 at 12.30pm.

All project ideas should be launched on the Spacehive platform by Monday, August 21, with a further workshop being held on July 27.

Walsall Council has previously supported a range of community-led ideas on Spacehive, including an outdoor community hub in Pelsall and a community gym repurposed from a school playground.

Councillor Garry Perry, Portfolio Holder for Resilient Communities, said: "This is a really exciting funding round for the Voluntary and Community Sector in Walsall, as there are diverse funds available to support many project needs/ideas.

"We look forward to hearing from projects who can reach inactive residents and get them ‘moving’, and also, from groups that need capital investment for buildings or equipment in the Bloxwich and Walsall Towns Deal areas.

"I continue to be inspired by the range and number of projects that have come through Crowdfund Walsall, as projects like these, change our borough and do a number of ‘good things’ to improve our communities.

Misha Dhanak, CEO of Spacehive, said: “Walsall residents have previously launched some incredible community ideas via Spacehive and we are proud to put power in the hands of local people to transform where they live.

"Spacehive is delighted to work with Walsall Council to support local communities and we are excited to see what this next phase brings”.