'It's like a war zone here' – Residents speak out after latest disorder in Walsall sees man stabbed

Harden Road, Bloxwich, where the incident is said to have taken place

Police implemented special measures in the Bloxwich area of Walsall on Tuesday following reports of a collision involving a number of vehicles, and disorder involving a number of men with weapons.

One man was stabbed following the disorder and is currently being treated for injuries which aren't considered to be life-threatening.

Residents have now spoken out about the shocking events, with many feeling scared to leave their homes.

Kirsty Allbright, 31, of Blakenall, said: "I saw so many police come into the area after it happened, it's horrible, this area is just getting so bad, it's terrifying to even live here now.

"It's like a war zone, when you leave the house you don't know if you are going to see a shooting or get stabbed or see something happen like this, it's getting ridiculous."

The incident has become the latest in a growing list of disorders to hit the Walsall area, with another man sustaining "potentially serious stab wounds" in another knife attack last Friday.

Darren Wilkins, 42, of Leamore, said: "It's just a tit for tat out here, we don't know when the next attack is going to happen or who it's going to happen to.

"Something needs to be done, the police need to do something more to stop this now, not in five or ten years, now."

Section 60 powers were put into place following the incident, which allows police to stop and search people without suspicion.

Ch Supt Phil Dolby, of Walsall Police, said: "We're working hard to understand what has happened and why, and are taking swift action to prevent any further disorder.

"We don't use section 60 powers lightly, but we will use all our powers to ensure the safety of people in the area."

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch, quoting log 3737 of 11 July.